Think of this article as a permission slip to do what feels right and good to you without need for apology or explanation. It’s OK if you want an anxiety-free summer and it’s just not the right time. It’s also OK if you want that, and it feels really hard, but you’re doing it anyway. Body anxiety doesn’t have to stop you. You can feel big, huge, hard feelings about something and still do it anyway. You get to decide what your values and priorities are. People often think of body positivity as something that’s just about what we do with our physical, tangible bodies in public spaces. That isn’t so. It’s also about all of the internal realities of having a body. Accepting — and taking care of — our emotions, trauma, memories, and anxieties are also integral parts of body positivity.