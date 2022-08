Setting is about the environment you’re about to enter. Recognize that a setting might not feel emotionally safe for your body, and that may be the cause of your anxiety (not necessarily your body image). Let me explain. I have no problem wearing a string bikini as a plus-size woman in my apartment or at a friend’s pool party because all my friends are fat-positive. I like it. I feel cute. However, would I wear that same string bikini to a Southern California beach? Hell no. That doesn’t have to do with how I feel about my body. It has to do with the very smart recognition that I’ve experienced fatphobia in spaces like that. It has to do with my awareness that these spaces are not safe for fat people to relax and enjoy themselves. Check in about where it’s safe to be in your body, and take emotional and/or physical safety precautions accordingly. If I’m not sure whether a space is safe for my fat Brown body, I’ll either opt out or I’ll bring a few swimsuit options or layers that I can shed or add depending on the vibe.