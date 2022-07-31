It’s subtler, and it’s almost fleeting. When Calloway suggests Danni make amends with the people she’s harmed, it feels like the social media star might still have a lot to learn. An apology can actually still very selfish, it's a decision and goal steeped in Danni’s own need to prove to herself that she’s grown and changed, even if she really hasn’t. The apology would be for her and her alone. Which is why when Danni leaves the auditorium, unable to make her final apology to Rowan, it's the realization that Rowan doesn’t need or want an apology, and the acknowledgment that Danni doesn't get to decide whether she deserves that grace. “In a lot of ways, it's the first good decision Danni makes,” Deutch says. “Realizing that she doesn't need to insert herself in this story anymore and that the story was never about her.”