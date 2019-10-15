I Got Beyoncé’s Hottest Hairstyle — & It Changed My Mind About Going Blonde

Here's where I got a little nervous, though. As excited as I was about my very own Next Top Model-style hair transformation, I was suddenly very aware of the upkeep. How would I make sure that I woke up like this (not sorry) from this day forward? Cahill gave me the advice I was expecting: be gentle, wear a silk headscarf to bed if you don't take it off, don't wash it too aggressively, and wash it just using conditioner every two weeks or so to get rid of product build-up. But then there was the advice I wasn't expecting: You don't actually need to do too much with it. I was told to braid a loose plait before bed to keep some of the shape and, per A-List Hair's suggestion, use oil-based hair serums to keep the hair nice and moisturized.