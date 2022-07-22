G Flip Opens Up About Their Gender Identity Journey & Finding Love

The whole cast of the Waste Of Space music video identified as non-binary or gender fluid, and the crew behind the camera's over 85% queer and 55% gender non-conforming. "We all came from that same spot in our lives where we felt like a waste of space because we felt like we didn't belong and we may have been ostracized or teased," says G Flip. "It was very important to me that the whole cast and majority of the crew really understood the message that I want to portray with this song and how I do believe that it can change people's lives because it's authentic."