Spiked Spin’s Briana Thompson Wants Generational Health For Black Women

BT: They start. I think that's the number one thing that I hope will come across is that this is not about you waiting until you feel ready. It's about trusting that gut instinct that's telling you I need to do something. So if there's a voice in your head that's like, “Damn, I really wish I worked out today, or I wish I found a therapist today. Or I should call my mom today, or I really need to have some alone time and just sit on my couch.” There is a voice that's speaking to you, and the number one thing that I want women, people to take away from this is to just come as you are to Spiked. We're going to accept you and we're going to help you figure it out along the way. That's what this intuitive wellness is all about. That's what this expansion from a spin studio to a holistic wellness company is. It's so that we can help you navigate all of those fears, all of those doubts, and the confidence that comes with it right because as many women who are saying, “Wow, I don't know where to begin.” There are women who are like, “Oh, I, I got this shit down pat and like, how do I jump into the room?” That range of women, we're here to serve all of them.