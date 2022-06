Jack Harlow Didn’t Belong At The BET Awards — But Brandy Did

Brandy also makes music that everyone likes, but when it comes to Black artists, our music is copied and emulated more than it is celebrated. Award shows have always shown that they believe our music sounds better coming from white mouths (case in point: this year’s Grammys awarding Best Reggae Album to a white group ). They never fail to recognize artistry when a white face is behind it. In 2017, Adele won a Grammy for Album of the Year, beating out Beyonce , which many attributed to racism as the Grammys has a long history of lauding white artists over Black ones. This is why we need spaces like the BET Awards for Black artists to get their due. Black artists also make music that diverse audiences like, but they are rarely rewarded in the same way. Why is BET so willing to accept and welcome white people into Black culture and give them accolades while there are so many Black women, like Brandy, who are being overlooked? Despite her long-spanning career, Brandy has only been nominated for a BET Award once, and after only a few years into his career, Harlow has garnered four nominations.