Cancer Season Is Here To Chill You Out

New Year's vibes in the summer? I'll take it. Besides the new-ish energy we'll all be basking in, Cancer season also gives us an increased desire to spend more time at home and bond with our families (both blood relatives and chosen ones). Iva Naskova, astrologer at the Nebula app , says that we'll be feeling a bit more emotional and perceptive of other people's energy. "Cancer is very intuitive, so whenever the sun falls into this sign, we all get to feel our intuition and senses getting stronger," she says. "It is safe to say that we should lean on and guide ourselves more based on what our gut tells us."