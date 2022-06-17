Cancer Season Is Here To Chill You Out

Home isn't as safe of a word — or place — for everyone, but Cancer season is a prime time to work on healing or dealing with difficult family dynamics, Rose says. "Because Cancer season can feel quite nostalgic, you may be looking back at your past more often than you usually would. Do not shy away from doing some deep-diving, healing old wounds, and letting go of grudges during this time," she says. "And remember: You don't need to communicate with the person who has hurt you in order to forgive or heal."