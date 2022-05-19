Arguably, her lack of hindsight exacerbates the issue of Cassie’s privilege. At times, she doesn’t seem like she wants to learn or grow and takes things for granted. When Shane reminds her of the stakes, she continues to create puzzling situations for herself and him with the confidence that the consequences won’t catch up just yet. In Iceland, she actively works against his case and leaves him with a dead body as a parting gift, which he of course clean ups. And when Cassie finally does reach out to Shane in episode 5, clueing him in on all the potential danger she’s in, you can’t help but question the privilege she has to fumble an intense situation with the convenience that someone else, mind you a Black man, will clean up the mess she unnecessarily escalated.