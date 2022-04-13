Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls Made Me Reckon With My Body Insecurity

It was as if the more comfortable these women were on screen, the more uncomfortable I became with my own issues. I felt exposed, and even went as far as to question how much of my own self confidence was a complete farce. I needed to take some time after watching the show in its entirety to question why I was so bothered by seeing unbothered big girls celebrating themselves and each other freely and without shame. The truth is that each of these beautiful women represented how much more work I still needed to do on myself and I wasn’t ready to face that. Watch Out For the Big Grrrls shows women who are shedding light on so many important issues like body dysmorphia and eating disorders — conversations we are usually erased from — and there I was having second hand embarrassment over a camera angle I deemed unflattering. Seriously?