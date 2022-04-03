Venus In Pisces Is Great News For Your Love Life

But, be a little wary. "We must also remember that since Pisces is co-ruled by Neptune, Venus in Pisces can also mean putting on rose-colored glasses and failing to judge a situation for what it really is," says Hale. "Love can be grand, but we must also pay attention to warning signs that tell us if the person we are interested in is not all in the relationship." Although we love love, there's always room to be sensible and cautious. Go with what your heart is telling you this month, but don't ignore your mind.