As an adult, after about a decade of learning what love is as a grown-up through good relationships, bad relationships, and an unfortunate amount of heartbreak, my answer to the love song question has probably changed times more than I could count. It got me thinking about how artists view the love song, and if it changes as time goes on. As we get older, do love songs hold more or less importance? Does the generation we’re born into have anything to do with it? To find out, I reached out to 33 artists and bands, including Aly & AJ, Seratones’ AJ Haynes, CHVRCHES’ Lauren Mayberry, and NIKI, who helped Refinery29 craft the ultimate Spotify playlist for your listening pleasure.