NFTs and the Metaverse are pretty much all the buzz, and more than ever, brands are finding ways to innovate the space even further. Today, MAC Cosmetics will make their first foray into the Metaverse with their first-ever meta collaboration, the Viva Glam x Keith Haring NFT collection.
MAC Cosmetics has never been afraid of leaning into technology — you can buy it on Snapchat! — and so their entrance into NFTs seems to make sense. Viva Glam x Keith Haring features the work of the late artist and activist Keith Haring, who was known for his bright, animated, graffiti pop-art style. MAC Cosmetics is the first beauty brand to partner with a renowned artist for an NFT, and a charitable one, at that.
"MAC is and always has been a true-culture brand, and NFTs are undeniably part of today’s conversation," André Branch, MAC Cosmetics General Manager, North America, told Refinery29. "As we look to continue evolving MAC and deepening our connection with fans, creating our first NFT was a clear next step for the brand."
And it only gets better: Viva Glam x Keith Haring has been created by MAC as a charitable NFT, working to fund and support organizations working to make a better and more equitable future for everyone. All primary sales from the Viva Glam x Keith Haring NFT collection will be donated to the MAC Viva Glam Fund, and 2.5% of secondary sales will also be donated to The Keith Haring Foundation. The launch's reveal is timed to National Youth HIV/AIDS Awareness Day on April 10. "The launch of the Viva Glam x Keith Haring NFT collection and entering the Metaverse marks the brand’s ability to evolve and modernize their iconic program and legacy," MAC Cosmetics shared in a statement. "By allowing consumers to help those in need without having to buy a physical lipstick, this is the next step for the brand after 28 years of giveback."
The limited-edition Viva Glam x Keith Haring NFT collection features three animated illustrations of MAC Viva Glam lipsticks commemorating some of Haring's most famous pieces of work, including a red piece covered in the design from Haring’s Untitled (Heart Face), or the blue piece, which features Baby Angel. The Keith Haring Red is rare and sells for $25 with up to 5,000 minted on demand. Keith Haring Blue is more exclusive, costs $15 with 250 pieces minted on demand. The most exclusive option is Keith Haring Yellow, at the icon level, with 25 pieces sold at $1,000.
The NFTs come in three different rarity levels, so if you’re just starting out, or deep into the NFT game, there’s something for everyone.
“Of course, we had to do it the MAC way," Branch explains. "Our partnership with the Keith Haring Foundation for Viva Glam this year brings together beauty, art, and activism, and that’s what we wanted our first-ever NFT to stand for. Viva Glam is the heart and soul of MAC and as we look to continue raising money to support healthy futures and equal rights for all, innovating our 100% giving model will only better support those organizations. Now, when you buy a Viva Glam x Keith Haring NFT, 100% of the purchase price from primary sales is donated to the MAC Viva Glam Fund — it is a new way to hold the NFT in your digital wallet and show your support for Viva Glam, just as you would by wearing the lipstick.”
M·A·C believes that everyone should have access to NFT and the Metaverse, and is hoping to further innovate and diversify the community. so they’ve made it easier than ever to get in. Oh, and an extra bonus? For those who don’t have NFTs or aren't ready for the cryptocurrency world, MAC thought of you: They made it so the NFTs are available for purchase with the ease of a credit card, too.