“Of course, we had to do it the MAC way," Branch explains. "Our partnership with the Keith Haring Foundation for Viva Glam this year brings together beauty, art, and activism, and that’s what we wanted our first-ever NFT to stand for. Viva Glam is the heart and soul of MAC and as we look to continue raising money to support healthy futures and equal rights for all, innovating our 100% giving model will only better support those organizations. Now, when you buy a Viva Glam x Keith Haring NFT, 100% of the purchase price from primary sales is donated to the MAC Viva Glam Fund — it is a new way to hold the NFT in your digital wallet and show your support for Viva Glam, just as you would by wearing the lipstick.”