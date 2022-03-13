This week’s stars shine a hazy blue, with the Sun continuing his journey through Pisces with dreamy Neptune in his wake. Mercury is in Pisces too, behind Jupiter, inviting a kind of slipstream sense of time and space, blurring lines between people and meaning. It’s not exactly an ideal time to have clarifying conversations or settle disputes but it’s a perfect time to make music and create art. Venus and Mars make their way under the stars of Aquarius, and when Venus makes a sextile to Chiron in Aries on the 18th there’s a sense that what’s beautiful about humanity is also what’s heartbreaking about it, that beauty — like music, like villages, like lovers — is something to aim for and something to protect. On the same day, we hold a full moon in Virgo, which reflects a cluster of planets in Pisces. It’s okay to be tired, to be exhausted is not to be without purpose. It’s ok to be critical, to be critical is not to be without compassion. It’s okay to want to offer more and not have more to offer. Don’t let comparison define your understanding of your best. Your best is a limit that you draw yourself or that your body draws for you.
