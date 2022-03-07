The clip is mostly used for videos to make us laugh or feel better, and that’s exactly what her goal is: to bring joy to people amidst a pretty tough time in the world. Specifically for Black people, to whom Jennings says her content is geared towards. “You really don't have to explain when it’s Black people. I really don’t have to go deep into it because they just get it," she says. “A lot of times people of other nationalities and ethnicities get to move through the world in a bubble and our bubbles were popped very young. So I want to create this bubble. I'm making my page a bubble where we can sit here and just express joy and have fun because I know once you turn off your phone and you walk out, it's just non-stop.”