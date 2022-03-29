My Black Latina Body Doesn’t Make Me Desirable. I Do

Instead, I now put my time and energy into experiences that affirm what I know about my body: It’s everything that I say it is — Black, Dominican, queer, glorious, and worthy of my own praise. As I've gotten older and tended to my own inner child, I remember the beautiful Black women I watched on stage and in music videos and wanted to be like. Today, one of my favorite hobbies is conceptualizing thirst trap photoshoots for myself at home. I think about the perfect thong to wear with my gold-linked dress or what makeup would go best with my cotton-candy pink mini skirt and bikini-top outfit, a look inspired by Mariah Carey’s ‘90s softness. Then I curate a playlist to listen to as I take my own photos. After the shoot, I carefully scroll through all the images, admiring every single one before deciding which photos I’ll post and how I’ll present my body to the world.

