No, The Curvy Latina Ideal Isn’t Healthier than Other Beauty Standards

Since then, Segura, who lives with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) , a hormonal disorder that makes it harder for some people to lose weight, has been striving to reach the ideal. After a decade of restrictive diets and exercise, in July, she’ll make her trip to Miami for her long-awaited BBL. “This is something I’ve thought about since I could remember. I used to look in the mirror and say to myself, ‘if I could just take the fat from here and put it there, I'd be fine.’ I didn't know there was an actual procedure for this,” she says. The price tag for a round backside: $7,500. But for many people, it takes more than one BBL to get the desired “tremendo culo.” That’s because there are limits to how much fat surgeons can remove and graft during a single procedure; even more, not all of the fat transferred will stay. Since 2016, Katelina Eccleston has had three procedures: a tummy tuck followed by two BBLs. “When you get cosmetic surgery, you’re taking a leap of faith. You’re taking a risk. You are choosing to make yourself look better in order to feel better,” the Panamanian-American music historian and producer tells Somos. “The con is that once you move something, everything else looks different. It’s no longer the same painting, so you want to change that other part. It’s an expensive habit.” Luckily for Eccleston, she hasn’t had to foot the bill, leaving that part to “somebody’s son.”