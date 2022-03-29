No, The Curvy Latina Ideal Isn’t Healthier than Other Beauty Standards

Growing up in Orlando, Florida, I received the same messages — and not just from Christopher Rios. My gorgeous Puerto Rican mother reminisced bitterly about her youth, the days before childbirth left stretch-marked rolls on her belly and gente in the neighborhood called her “la guitarra.” Meanwhile, my papi often proudly shared the story of how they met: He almost left the church function where they were arranged to meet after he was introduced to another woman who shared my mom’s name but not her fat ass; he stayed after realizing the guitar-shaped singer on stage was the one he had been set up with. As a grade-schooler, the hourglass ideal wasn’t just a mediated fantasy constructed by directors, cinematographers, glam teams, and models. My mom was “proof” that this look was within reach, while my dad was evidence that cis straight men do have a benchmark in which they measure women, and only slim "muchachotas" con “nalgas y tetitas” pass.

