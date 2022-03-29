How Claiming My Brownness Helped Me Decolonize My Ideas Of Beauty

It has been a mental feat to counter all the messages I have received throughout my life, but I disown the shame I was taught to carry, and I demand people take me in all my glory. I am no longer a lost little girl attempting to fit in. Instead, I am an emboldened adult woman watching people tell on themselves. When I think about self-love and the celebration of our people, I see Black and Brown faces, not the fair ones I was force-fed for years. Understanding this is how I have learned to love myself in the muddy waters of “too Latina” but never the “right Latina.”

