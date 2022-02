Some commentators have also accused Yailin of being a gold-digger , an opportunist who is using Anuel, an established artist in one of the biggest genres of our generation, to gain fame and a gold chain. But just because the rest of Latin America only heard of Yailin because of her headline-making rumored engagement to the reggaetón rapper doesn't mean she isn't a talented artist deserving of the spotlight. Yailin has long built a following on the island for her dembow music and collaborations with some of the top rappers from the Dominican Republic. For instance, when Yailin, Tokischa, and La Perversa came out with their dembow hit, “ Yo No Me Voy Acostar ,” in 2020, there seemed to be a change in the conversation about the genre on the island. Here were three young women taking up space in a male-dominated genre and people were loving it. Yailin’s most viral single, “ Quien Me Atraca A Mi,” has garnered more than 11 million views. It’s true that millions of more eyes will be waiting to see what she will do next due to her new relationship, but her talent and platform were built on her own.