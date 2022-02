Zellweger herself, when talking to Vanity Fair , said: “Oh, gosh, if you don’t recognize an actor or an actress in a performance, that’s a great compliment.” And while it may be an “accomplishment” for an actor to disappear into their characters, in the context of using a fat suit, it has a completely different connotation, treating fatness as something to “disappear into,” an acting tool that’s completely divorced from the realities and stigma that many plus-size people face IRL. Plus-size people can’t take off their bodies — and the marginalization that often comes with them — at the end of the day. In many ways, “the fat suit is a way of saying you don't have to root for an actual fat person,” Tovar emphasizes. “Don’t worry, this is secretly still a thin person.” The show — and the use of fat suits — are in themselves an act of erasure. As writer Libby Hill wrote for IndieWire , “The industry seems to be doubling down on pretending fat women don’t exist.”