5 Plus-Size Models On Self-Love, Tokenism & Industry Icons

I want the industry to normalize curvier women becoming the face of large brands and landing huge campaigns so it can start to be seen as "normal" and not wildly praised as a rare occurrence. I want plus-size women to be able to post freely on Instagram without comments about how brave they are. I’d like brands to include their plus-size divisions on the same social feed as their straight-size divisions so as to not reinforce the rhetoric that larger women are "different." Brands need to start stocking larger sizes and stop using cost as an excuse as to why they can’t. We need plus-size stylists and directors on set. Inclusion in every aspect of the industry is the only way forward. Philomena Kwao . She took off when she moved to New York in 2013 and since then I’ve watched her consistently advocating for women’s rights, inclusivity in the beauty industry, and, now that she’s a mother, maternal health. From the beginning of her career, she said she wanted to use her platform to empower women. It’s been amazing to watch her follow through on her word, and it’s one of the things that motivate me to carry on pushing boundaries.