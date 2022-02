Copenhagen Fashion Week Street Style Proves Neon Is A Neutral

This week, as insiders descended upon the Danish capital for its biannual fashion showcase, there was no shortage of color. Decked in their best color combinations , attendees proved that mixing neon pink with bright orange or denim with a hint of neon green is always a good idea. It’s just the latest piece of evidence that the bold colorblocking trend from the 2010s — and previously, the ‘80s — is making its comeback. This time, it’s neon-sign bright.