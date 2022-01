Mars In Capricorn Will Change Your Month For The Better

Like any transit, there's a shadow side to Mars in Capricorn, so be prepared for possible negatives relating to materialism or the concept of doing whatever you have to to achieve success, says Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer for Keen.com . "Mars in this sign can also gravitate toward being a workaholic, so it will be important to take time to relax and smell the roses," she warns. Reminder: You are not your job , and you deserve to take your PTO, your sick days, your mental health days — all that jazz. While Mars in Cap does like to get shit done, we can't be giving it our all 100% of the time. Schedule a mani-pedi, a massage, or even just remember to take a hot girl walk when you need it.