Mars In Capricorn Will Change Your Month For The Better

Mars, the Planet of Action, Aggression, and Sex, is leaving its spot in fiery Sagittarius and heading into Capricorn on 24th January, where it'll stay until 6th March. Lucky for us, Mars is exalted in this sign, meaning that it loves to be in Capricorn. Good things are coming.
Sag and Cap are two pretty different signs, meaning that the way we approach what Mars rules (our sex drives, our ambitions, our instincts) is about to change drastically. "The energy shifts from wild and free in Sagittarius into major get-shit-done mode in the sign of the sea goat," says says Madi Murphy, co-founder of The Cosmic RX and The Cosmic Revolution. Again, because Mars loves to be in Capricorn, Murphy says that we have a lot of planetary power at our disposal over the next six weeks. Things are happening!
Advertisement
This is the perfect time for us to complete any and all tasks that we may have left behind during Mars in Sagittarius, or to dive into anything we're starting in this new six-week cycle. "Mars in Capricorn gives us a laser focus that allows us to tackle all of those things we may have been procrastinating," says Murphy. "Mars in Cap is also meticulous with the details, so use this time to clean up any plans or processes."
Remember how Mars rules our sexual energy? This means we'll see a major shift in our romantic and sex lives, too. "If you are in a relationship, this is an ideal time to do some future planning and map out goals, not just for you, but for the two of you," says Murphy. "If you are single, use this transit to take charge and step into the driver's seat. Make the first move like a boss and see what happens." Again, this is a transit that makes things happen. If you're unhappy in your love life, this is when you'll find the strength to make a change.
Mars isn't really making any harsh aspects to other planets during its time in Capricorn, which means that "the energy will flow smoothly and there will only be green lights and helping hands along the way," says Yana Yanovich, astrologer at Nebula. In particular, 3rd February to 5th February is going to be extra harmonious, thanks to Mars having a positive contact with Jupiter, the Planet of Luck. "This will be a good time to begin a new business or expand your current one, enroll in an educational programme or initiate a volunteering or charitable project because Jupiter is in Pisces, the sign of empathy, selflessness and compassion," Yanovich says.
Advertisement
Another date to look out for is 3rd March, when Mars, Venus, and Pluto conjunct in Capricorn. This is an incredibly dynamic combination of energy, says astrologer Desiree Roby Antila. "This trio will fuel our aspirations to levels we have yet to experience. If you have wanted something that seemed impossible before, there is now nothing stopping you from getting it now, " she says. Take risks, say yes to everything, and let your fears go during thing transit — but remember to keep your feet on the ground, since Pluto tends to make things intense.
Like any transit, there's a shadow side to Mars in Capricorn, so be prepared for possible negatives relating to materialism or the concept of doing whatever you have to to achieve success, says Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer for Keen.com. "Mars in this sign can also gravitate toward being a workaholic, so it will be important to take time to relax and smell the roses," she warns. Reminder: You are not your job, and you deserve to take your PTO, your sick days, your mental health days — all that jazz. While Mars in Cap does like to get shit done, we can't be giving it our all 100% of the time. Schedule a mani-pedi, a massage, or even just remember to take a hot girl walk when you need it.
For the next six weeks, embrace your determination and ability to check things off your to-do list. There are a lot of good things in store for you — all you need is to take the first step.