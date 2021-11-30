In dying, we confront living. We wrestle with what matters. We navigate how to create permanence and legacy through an impermanent body. We deal with death long before it calls us home. Whether it’s in the care of a sick loved one, or in the care of yourself as you reckon with the suddenly very real prospect of your time nearing its end. I wonder if this is where the motivation to create comes from. Do we make and make and make so that we may fill the hands of those we leave behind with the overflow of all the creativity that consumes us? We spin tendrils of art and wonder out of pain, and through them, we are bound to each other. Boseman and Abloh took their work and brought us in, and because of them, we believed that we could be more. They showed us the possibilities that lived in the nuance of their craft. And, in keeping the most intimate details of their lives private, they took themselves back, and reclaimed themselves as their own.

