The Oscars Really Used Chadwick Boseman For Views

The most painful thing about Boseman's final loss isn't even so much that he lost. After all, his category so competitive ; he was up against Hopkins, Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), Steven Yeun ( Minari ), and Gary Olman ( Mank ). What's most distressing is that the Oscars played on the cultural significance of his passing and his legacy, and hinged one of the night's biggest moments on it, knowing that many of us were sticking around to see how Boseman would be honoured. Sure, producers couldn't have known whose name was in that envelope, but they certainly knew exactly how much Boseman's death had rocked the acting community, and the world at large. Hence the most likely reason the order of the most anticipated categories was switched.