In his book, Frank Brady wrote that the Rosebud rumors made their "way into the popular press in the 1970s," but there was early evidence that those rumors were, in fact, true. It's really about semantics. Brady wrote that "it is possible that the word 'rosebud' was used in general as an affectionate euphemism for a woman’s genitalia," citing Eric Partridge’s Dictionary of Slang as his source. (Though, in that book, "rosebud" is believed to refer to the anus .) Still, as crazy as the story may have seemed, Brady felt there was a chance that Hearst "became upset at the implied connotation." Still, the biographer wrote that "any such connection seems to have been innocent on Welles’ part."