Marion Davies’ Scandalously Glamorous Life Deserves Its Own Movie

The irony of Davies’ life is that while she may have started as a showgirl enamored with a rich man, she didn’t end that way. When Hearst had money troubles towards the end of his life, she lent him a million dollars, earned from all the real estate he had put in her name over the years. When he died, he left her a trust fund of 30,000 preferred shares in the Hearst Corporation. She lived out her remaining years in financial comfort, flipping a $2 million inn in Palm Springs, and with properties in New York City and California bearing her name. Still, her legacy remains inexorably tied to his, and while Mank does give her much needed space to shine, it still positions Davies as the shiny link between two men. She’s still not the leading lady of her own legacy, instead playing the love interest or spunky sidekick in the grand retelling of male achievements. She deserves better.