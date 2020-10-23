Mindhunter Is Maybe Never Coming Back To Netflix

“Listen, for the viewership that it had, it was a very expensive show,” Fincher continued. “We talked about, ‘Finish Mank and then see how you feel,’ but I honestly don’t think we’re going to be able to do it for less than I did season two. And on some level, you have to be realistic — dollars have to equal eyeballs.” And if that wasn't enough, a spokesperson for Netflix added that “maybe in five years,” another season could happen.