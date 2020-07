In January, Deadline reported that Netflix had not renewed the contracts of the Mindhunter cast , freeing up Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, and Anna Torv's schedules so that they could sign on to other projects. To dedicated viewers of the series, the move felt like the nail in the coffin for the Netflix title , but the strategy actually gave showrunner and director David Finch an opportunity to focus his attention on his own upcoming titles.