The Atlanta Child Murders At The Heart Of Mindhunter Season 2 Are Subject Of New Documentary

It's been 40 years since the Atlanta Child Murders , the three-year period in which at least 28 Black children and adults were murdered in Atlanta, Georgia, but despite accused killer Wayne Williams currently serving two life sentences, many believe the case is far from solved. As detailed in season 2 of the Netflix series Mindhunter , the community that suffered isn't satisfied with the outcome of the investigation, and believe that the person or people responsible for the full scope of the murders are still at large, and now a new HBO documentary, Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children, is telling that story.