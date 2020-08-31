What We Lose When A Celebrity We Love Dies

Celebrities aren’t strangers. I mean, they are in the most literal sense; the vast majority of us will never even come within sight distance of them in real life. And yet, we don’t feel like we know them in the superficial way that one might know an acquaintance. Fan connection can run much deeper; the celebrity feels more like a trusted friend. These names in lights speak to us on a visceral level, making us feel things, hitting us with emotional highs and lows, inspiring hope and awe, fear and dread, love and lust. Mourning for a celebrity isn’t so much mourning for them as a person — although that is certainly part of it, especially when, like Boseman, they proved to be genuinely kind and altruistic — it’s about mourning for what they meant to us, for that connection that made us feel like they were our special companion. We mourn for ourselves, and for what they gave us. We mourn for what they’ll never get to accomplish, and the gaping cultural hole they leave behind.

