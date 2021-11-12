Step Inside Susan Alexandra’s Store, A New York Fairytale Come To Life

After several pandemic-related design setbacks, Korn moved forward with the store, settling on a yellow-, blue-, and-pink color palette. “I had all these visions and ideas, and the issue was that a lot of things were out of stock because of COVID. So I had to change the design so many times. And it's very hard to do that because you get really excited, and you place the order, and you're ready to go, and then [you find out] it’s all back-ordered,” she says. “Finally, we got to this point where it was like, ‘Okay, these are the things available. What can you do with this?’ And I was able to make it work. I would have never decided on that [palette originally], but I think it came out really well, and I'm very happy with the final product.”