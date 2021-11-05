Venus In Capricorn Will Make You Want To Put A Ring On It

I love love. It's fun, it's heartwarming, and it brings excitement into our lives. Keeping tabs on the movements of Venus, the planet that rules love and relationships, can help us keep up with what's in store for us, romance-wise — and Venus's latest moves are indicating that we're in for quite a change. On November 5, the Planet of Love will leave adventurous Sagittarius and enter practical Capricorn, where it'll stay until March 6, 2022.
The major theme for Venus in Capricorn? Commitment. "If you’re suddenly not feeling the casual flings, booty calls, or one-night stands anymore, this Venus transit may be the culprit," says Madi Murphy, the co-founder of The Cosmic RX and The Cosmic Revolution. "This is a serious position for Venus, and you may be getting honest with yourself about what you want."
The cuffing season energy here is strong, and if your situationship isn't ready to be DTR'd, then you may get the urge to move on for good. If you're looking for a lover, be careful who you're swiping right on — Venus in Capricorn will have you interested in more serious relationships, so make sure your prospective partner checks all of the boxes before diving into a whirlwind romance. Murphy advises us to ask ourselves these important questions: How has your idea of what love and relationships mean changed over the past year? Where have you matured? What is the new commitment you are making to yourself (or your partner)?
Once those are answered, prepare yourself for what's to come: Venus retrograde. Yep, the reason Venus is hanging around in the sign of the goat for so long is because it is entering an intense retrograde from December 19 to January 29 — and all that means that our love lives may be a bit more chaotic than usual. In fact, the planet will enter its pre-shadow zone on November 17, go fully retrograde on December 19, then linger in its post-retrograde shadow period until March 1. This will be the time for some deep soul-searching, so be prepared to get to know yourself on a whole new level, says Lisa Stardust, the author of Saturn Return Survival Guide and The Astrology Deck.
"Along the way, Venus will have some major transits," adds Stardust. "For instance, the first Venus Star Point of 2022 occurs on January 8 during the retrograde." This astrological phenomenon happens when the Earth, the sun, and Venus align in the sky to form what looks like a five-pointed star. "It’s a great time for manifesting love and money," she says. "Being that Venus will be retrograde, it’s more about reflecting on what you want to bring in and leave behind."
Another transit to look out for: Venus will conjunct Pluto, the Planet of Power and Transformation, on December 11, December 25 (while in retrograde), and March 3, bringing our ambitions to the forefront. "This means that we will ring in the new year with a huge lesson on how we use our power not only in relationships, but also in our career," says Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Luminary Power. This aspect brings an energy that's perfect for constructing a plan, and since Venus in Capricorn tends to be very career-focused, Murphy advises you to ask yourself exactly what action steps you can take to work towards your goals. Then, take them. "This is your invitation to stop selling yourself short, settling for breadcrumbs, and undermining your authority," Murphy says.
Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer for Keen.com, says that during this particular aspect, we will be inclined to look beneath the surface in terms of relationships and personal values. "By doing this, we have a chance to figure out what is really working and what is not," she says. But, be wary — obsession, jealousy, suspicion, and mistrust can become a theme with this aspect. "The more honest you are about your real feelings to yourself and others, the sooner you can let go of fears, feelings of betrayal, or other negative emotions from the past," Hale says.
Although it may get a bad rap sometimes, Capricorn is a powerful, ambitious sign. And with Venus in its domain for the next four months, we can use the sign's practicality and persistence to be unstoppable.