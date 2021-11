Venus In Capricorn Will Make You Want To Put A Ring On It

Another transit to look out for: Venus will conjunct Pluto, the Planet of Power and Transformation, on December 11, December 25 (while in retrograde), and March 3, bringing our ambitions to the forefront. "This means that we will ring in the new year with a huge lesson on how we use our power not only in relationships, but also in our career," says Narayana Montúfar , senior astrologer for Astrology.com and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Luminary Power . This aspect brings an energy that's perfect for constructing a plan, and since Venus in Capricorn tends to be very career-focused, Murphy advises you to ask yourself exactly what action steps you can take to work towards your goals. Then, take them. "This is your invitation to stop selling yourself short, settling for breadcrumbs, and undermining your authority," Murphy says.