But the U.S. government also took a hands-on approach that further threw much of Latin America into disarray. In the mid-1980s, the CIA began to organize, arm, and train a counter-revolutionary army, known as the Contras, to destabilize the new Nicaraguan government. Among the 20,000-membered militia were former members of Somoza’s National Guard as well as Cuban exiles, including poverty-stricken new arrivals of the 1980 Mariel boatlift. Top U.S. officials crafted elaborate conspiracies to fund the operation through weapons sales to Iran and smuggle arms to the right-wing guerrillas across Central America. By the decade’s close, the Contras, which the U.S. called “freedom fighters” and the “moral equal of America’s Founding Fathers,” attacked public schools and clinics, massacred civilians, and mined harbors. More than 30,000 people were killed—all in the name of freedom—in Nicaragua, and another 170,000 people were killed in Guatemala and El Salvador, where the U.S. funneled millions of dollars, weapons, and supplies.