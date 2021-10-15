Stock Up On This Fan-Favorite DIY Hair Color Kit At 50% Off

Boxed hair dye often gets a bad rap for being a corner-cutting shortcut that sacrifices quality for cost. However, Madison Reed's Radiant Hair Color Kit is far from your typical home dye system. In addition to the very cool perk of having Madison Reed colorists on speed dial to answer your burning home hair color questions, the system itself is designed to replicate the multi-dimensional, bespoke color service you'd expect from a salon.
Luckily, the highly-reviewed kit is half off on Saturday, October 16 *only* during Ulta Beauty's Gorgeous Hair Event, aka the 21 Days of Beauty for all things hair. While $26.50 per kit solidly places Madison Reed in the pricier range of at-home dyes, legions of reviewers say it's well worth the premium. "I've never really been the salon type, but I did want to start using nicer box dyes and I'm super happy with these," writes one satisfied customer. "The depth these colors provide makes it look like any shades could be my natural color." What's more, the fact that the kit includes extra accessories like extra gloves, a heat-trapping cap, and barrier cream (to avoid staining your skin) goes a long way in upgrading the DIY hair color experience. "I appreciate that there are none of the harsh chemicals or ingredients that are typically in most box dyes," points out another customer. "This product is such a great value for the money, and my color turned out wonderfully. Also, the shampoo and conditioner smell amazing and left my hair incredibly soft and shiny!"
Advertisement
“
"It doesn't look like you just slapped some hair dye on."
ulta beauty reviewer
”
While we're hopefully getting closer to frequenting public spaces with confidence — including spas and salons — the reality is that some folks are still looking for home solutions while we cope with the ever-changing pandemic. "I've been avoiding going to the salon, so I was looking for something I could do on my own," adds another reviewer. "My hair is so soft and silky and doesn't look like there was any damage done at all from this color kit."
“
"This was SO easy and I am absolutely no hair expert."
ulta beauty reviewer
”
With 37 salon-quality shades to choose from, the options are endless to boost your natural color or try something totally new. And at half-off, maybe you can even afford a kit for now, and another for later...
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.