Your Horoscope This Week: October 17, 2021

This striving toward balance across timelines and lifetimes is echoed by Mercury in Libra making an opposition to Chiron in Aries on the 18th. On the same day, Mars in Libra makes a trine to Jupiter in Aquarius, meaning that if we stand still and breathe deeply, we might actually get to feel our spirit widening to hold space for the parts of us that nurture big dreams for a world that is suffering — and for the parts of us that believe in joy even though we are suffering. This belief in dreaming despite despair is a child’s belief, a child’s right to joy, and each one of us has it, this reminder seen in the bright full moon in Aries as it surfaces against the unknowable night.