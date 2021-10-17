Your Horoscope This Week: October 17, 2021

It’s the third week of October and both Mercury and Jupiter have stationed direct — a gentle relief, but a relief nonetheless. Jupiter’s muddy retrograde transit has gone on for about four months, making its impact less acute and its shadow period a lengthy one. Meanwhile, Mercury’s retrograde transit has certainly lived up to its reputation for chaos and confusion this Libra season and despite a shadow period that lasts two weeks, forward movement feels possible once again. But, possibility and pleasure don’t always share the same route, a feeling made all the more evident by the Sun in Libra making a square to Pluto in Capricorn on the 17th. Apparently, moving forward means reckoning with the past. Reckoning, though, is not so much about letting go as it is about making peace with all the parts that live in us and influence us, even as newer selves are born.
This striving toward balance across timelines and lifetimes is echoed by Mercury in Libra making an opposition to Chiron in Aries on the 18th. On the same day, Mars in Libra makes a trine to Jupiter in Aquarius, meaning that if we stand still and breathe deeply, we might actually get to feel our spirit widening to hold space for the parts of us that nurture big dreams for a world that is suffering — and for the parts of us that believe in joy even though we are suffering. This belief in dreaming despite despair is a child’s belief, a child’s right to joy, and each one of us has it, this reminder seen in the bright full moon in Aries as it surfaces against the unknowable night.