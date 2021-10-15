The Best Beauty Advent Calendars To Gift This Season

If there's one time of the year where doing the most isn't just discouraged, but rather welcomed, it's the holidays. And while gift sets are just fine and dandy, if you want to level up your end-of-year indulgence, look no further than a beauty advent calendar.
Whether you have a love affair with skincare or are mad about makeup, advent calendars are the perfect way to sample tons of products in one fell swoop. Most calendars are stocked with a variety of generously portioned sample or travel sizes, often with a few full-size products tucked in. Cost-wise, they are similar to a gift set where your per-ounce cost is lower than if you bought each piece individually. Of course, you're probably not buying 25 nail polishes at once on the reg, so if you really want the bang for your buck, you can always divvy up products with friends and spread around the fun. Ahead, you'll find the best big-ticket beauty advent calendars from brands like Dr. Barbara Sturm, Charlotte Tilbury, and more to splurge on this year.
Advertisement
With cult-favorite products that actually live up to the hype, Dr. Barbara Sturm's advent calendar is a must-cop for anyone who loves to keep their complexion in tip-top shape.
This luxe advent calendar from UK-based beauty e-tailer Lookfantastic is valued at over $500, making this a bargain way to sample the most luxe brands in the game.
Another across-the-pond gem is this festive advent calendar from London hautespot Liberty. (There's even a grooming-specific one available for the gents.)
Inside Charlotte's boudoir-inspired advent calendar, you'll find full sizes of the bestselling Pillow Talk lipstick, Light Wand highlighter, and eyeshadow stick, in addition to travel-sized versions of her best-selling skin-care and much more.
Light 'em up this holiday season with Voluspa's 12 days of mini candles in festive scents like Spiced Goji Tarocco Orange and White Cypress.
We can't think of anything more fun than unboxing Benefit's mood-boosting beauty calendar, which has 12 days (or a particularly packed afternoon if you open it all in one go) of delightful makeup minis.
Nail your holiday mani game with OPI's 25 days of nail polish minis, perfect for sharing with friends as the world's most adorable stocking stuffers.
Advertisement
No, you're not dreaming: Space NK's insanely posh advent calendar has some of the best editor-approved brands (Sunday Riley, Summer Fridays, Boy Smells, Drunk Elephant...shall we continue?) packed into one gorgeous box.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.