Civil suits also provide victims with control, which can be particularly meaningful in the wake of sexual violence. The vast majority of sexual assaults reported to the police never result in a prosecution, even where the evidence is strong and the survivor wants the case to move forward. That’s because prosecutors, not victims, decide whether to bring criminal charges. Those prosecutors may doubt survivors because of their own biases, or may be worried a loss will be bad for their careers. Whatever the reason, if the prosecutor says no, the criminal case is over. Prosecutors also get to decide whether to accept a plea deal, even over the survivors’ objection. In my book, I talk about one survivor who learned from a local newspaper that her rapist, charged with four counts of sexual assault, had entered into a deal to plead guilty to a single lesser charge and serve no time in prison. The prosecutors hadn’t even bothered to tell her. After all, the case wasn’t hers; it was the state’s.