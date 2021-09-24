The Last Mercury Retrograde of 2021 Is Here, & It’s Coming For Your Relationships

Of course, this is still a Mercury retrograde, and as such, we should still expect some communication mishaps. From October 5 to October 10, Mercury is going to meet with Mars, which could trigger intense exchanges with our nearest and dearest, according to Montúfar. "We must be careful with what we say, and most importantly, how we say it," she warns. "When Mars and Mercury meet, words can feel like weapons, and around this time, we could really say something that we, later on, could regret." Word of advice? Zip it — or, at least, think before you speak. Retrograde or not, that's always a good idea when communicating with others.