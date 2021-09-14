For the showcase, House of Aama’s co-founders, mother-daughter duo Rebecca Henry and Akua Shabaka, say they leaned into their passion for storytelling. Titled “Salt Water” — “an ode to the Africans who crossed the Atlantic Ocean and survived the middle passage to the Americas,” according to the press release — the spring '22 collection focused on the relationship of Black communities to water as both a form of resistance and a deity.