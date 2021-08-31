I Tried Glossier’s New $35 Retinol On My Texture-Prone Skin

While my test run with the product was too limited to show up noticeably in photos (maybe after a month!), Glossier's site features a few snaps of testers' complexions before and after a more extended four-week period along with a smattering of early-acess customer reviews. One self-proclaimed lazy skincare enthusiast shared: "My biggest problem with keeping retinol in my routine has been that I am just not very consistent with it! With most retinol, this means I'm constantly stuck in the weird peeling phase and that's just not a great look. The fact that the Universal Pro-Retinol is much milder and more hydrating means it works much better for my routine (more like random skincare indulgence night) (it's not really a routine) than other ones I've tried. After a couple of weeks of use, it has not caused any peeling or irritation and it's definitely added a glow to my skin!" While another likened the Universal Pro-Retinol to a magical elixir for the skin: "So I’ve never used this kind of skincare product before (I’d actually been afraid of it; I thought it would be irreversibly rough on my skin.) I received it as a preview gift and decided to give it a go! After about a week of using this, I found that my enlarged pores tightened up considerably. It also helped wake up my sometimes dull skin and gave it a glow." The overall onsite consensus from Glossier reviewers seemed to be that the Universal Pro-Retinol is a great buy for retinoid beginners due to its soothing, hydrating, and nourishing properties.