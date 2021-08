Whatever your age, aesthetic, or current level of preparedness for the upcoming fall season, we have the trending colors and design trends to try at your next salon appointment. If you're envisioning a dark, autumnal color , try an extra-glossy jeweled amethyst. If you're more minimalist, go with a nude base and a white S-curved accent over top. Or, there's a jade stone-inspired design that's like a dainty accessory for your fingernails. Scroll through to find your favorite.