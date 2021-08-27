For many of us, there's a weird transition from summer into fall. It's still scorching hot, but according to Alabama Rush TikTok, many colleges and universities have kicked off their fall semester, which means fresh, autumnal nail-art designs are top of mind.
Whatever your age, aesthetic, or current level of preparedness for the upcoming fall season, we have the trending colors and design trends to try at your next salon appointment. If you're envisioning a dark, autumnal color, try an extra-glossy jeweled amethyst. If you're more minimalist, go with a nude base and a white S-curved accent over top. Or, there's a jade stone-inspired design that's like a dainty accessory for your fingernails. Scroll through to find your favorite.