This Under-The-Radar All-Clad Sale Is Up To 80% Off

If someone asked us, or a mom, or an experienced chef at a high-end restaurant, about the best of the best cookware brands, it's likely All-Clad would get name-dropped. The USA-born brand has been supplying everyone from food professionals to enthusiastic home cooks with premium pots and pans that last a lifetime since the early 1970s. But, those 50 years of kitchen clout come with a hefty price tag; the rarely on sale stainless steel to copper wares fall into the $100+ range with full sets pushing $1000+. This brings us to today's big news: an up-to-80%-off All-Clad event that's going down at an under-the-radar site called Home & Cook. If you're new here, it may appear suspicious at first glance — but, rest assured, this authorized online outlet for quality kitchenware is a popular insider spot for chef-y types and deal seekers looking to score massive discounts. Below, find a few of our favorite markdowns from this year's All-Clad Factory Seconds Sale along with all the other need-to-know details for shopping the event before the limited inventory sells out.
Advertisement
When is the All-Clad Factory Sale 2021?
The All-Clad Factory Seconds Sale 2021 is set to run on Home & Cook from Friday, August 20, through Wednesday, August 25. According to the site, all orders will ship within 7-10 business days with a flat-rate fee of $7.95.
How do I access the All-Clad Factory Sale?
To gain access to the All-Clad Factory Seconds Sale, all you need to do is enter your email address on the Home & Cook's site. It's worth noting, however, that all sales are final and some items included in the promotion explicitly mention damaged packaging (not a deal-breaker for us but, hey, we're just trying to keep you in the know).
What are the best All-Clad Factory Sale deals?
While experienced chefs or home-cooking enthusiasts may already feel well-equipped to snap up the best All-Clad Factory Sale deals, we're slotting in our up-to-80%-off picks below for the more tentative-novice types to peruse below. If you're new to the brand completely, we advise checking out All-Clad's site for a fuller download OR cross-checking the All-Clad offerings from popular retailers like Williams Sonoma and Sur La Table before making your big final sale purchase.
Advertisement
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.