This Under-The-Radar All-Clad Sale Is Up To 80% Off

If someone asked us, or a mom, or an experienced chef at a high-end restaurant, about the best of the best cookware brands , it's likely All-Clad would get name-dropped. The USA-born brand has been supplying everyone from food professionals to enthusiastic home cooks with premium pots and pans that last a lifetime since the early 1970s. But, those 50 years of kitchen clout come with a hefty price tag; the rarely on sale stainless steel to copper wares fall into the $100+ range with full sets pushing $1000+. This brings us to today's big news: anevent that's going down at an under-the-radar site called Home & Cook . If you're new here, it may appear suspicious at first glance — but, rest assured, this authorized online outlet for quality kitchenware is a popular insider spot for chef-y types and deal seekers looking to score massive discounts. Below, find a few of our favorite markdowns from this year's All-Clad Factory Seconds Sale along with all the other need-to-know details for shopping the event before the limited inventory sells out.