Olympian Aly Raisman Wants To Help You Achieve Your Dreams

“Having a good support system around you — people who are there for you if you need anything — is really important. Because in life there’s going to be ups and downs. But I recognize not everyone has that. That’s why I think that people who have the capability to support someone, whether it's another adult or a child, should, [because it’s] really valuable. It's also key to find friends and surround yourself with people who have similar aspirations or similar values as you do, because that can help you build a community. Finally, don’t define yourself by whether or not your dreams come true. Have things outside of your dream that you’re achieving so that your self-worth isn’t wrapped up in whether or not you achieve that one dream.”