This Is How Aly Raisman Stays So Damn Chill

And as the "grandma" on the team, she's taught her younger teammates her wisdom and secrets. Biles had trouble sleeping on planes during training, whereas Raisman and Gabby Douglas were pros, Raisman said. "Now that we're traveling so much, she sleeps more than she did during training — every time we're on a plane, she's passed out," Raisman said. The close-knit women's gymnastic team apparently has a pretty active group-chat , but Raisman said that part of her sleep routine involves putting away her phone. "I'm less stressed and anxious, or I don't feel like I'm missing out on anything, if I just don't have my phone on me," she said. Raisman also said her parents were guilty of texting her overnight during the Olympics — but they're also known for being her hype team . Using social media responsibly is also important to Raisman, and she said she's trying to unplug and be in the moment to set an example for her two younger sisters. "With the younger generation, they have so much social media craziness, it's important for kids to feel like they're giving back," she said. That's what drew her to Leesa's give-back program, which donates one mattress to the homeless for every 10 sold. "I love to give back, and I'm trying to teach my sisters how lucky we are, because many people aren't as lucky," Raisman said.