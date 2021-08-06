Once upon a time, Paris Hilton revolutionized this little thing called “reality TV” with her friend Nicole Richie. Almost 20 years after the premiere of The Simple Life, Netflix gives us Cooking With Paris, Hilton’s triumphant return to the genre. Cooking With Paris — which debuted earlier this week — allows Hilton the opportunity to cook up a storm in the kitchen with A-list guests like Kim Kardashian and Demi Lovato.
Beyond Hilton’s glam-tastic new show, there’s a bit of a theme when it comes to Netflix’s newest releases: all docs, all the time. The buzziest new title is Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami, a juicy docuseries about two 1980s drug kingpins from South Florida’s most decadent city. For those looking for a weightier option, there’s Pray Away, which explores the dangers and development of gay conversation “therapy,” which is widely regarded in the medical community as egregiously unsafe. You’ll also find an alien-obsessed docuseries and a drug documentary related to one of Netflix’s wildest teen shows, among more gems.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.