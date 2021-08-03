They get into it. Greg is upset that when he told Katie he loves her, she didn’t acknowledge it. He says he didn’t need her to say she loves him, but felt like he put everything out there and she said nothing and didn’t seem like herself. Katie explains that she felt like she needed to listen more than talk, because emotions were running so high. Greg brings up how Katie told his family he’s getting a rose and says, “Fuck the rose,” because this is more real than the show. The whole thing is stressful. They just can’t get on the same page, because it all has so much to do with their own emotions, how they express them, and, most importantly, how they express them under the limits of filming a reality TV show.