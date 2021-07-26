Issa Rae’s Surprise Wedding Included Two Vera Wang Dresses

On Sunday, Issa Rae married her longtime partner Louis Diame. She wore a custom Vera Wang wedding dress that made the actress look like a real-life princess.
For the occasion, Rae chose a strapless ball gown from Vera Wang complete with Chantilly lace and hand-sewn crystal beading, according to the brand. The actress paired the dress with a chapel-length veil and silver peep-toe shoes. After the ceremony, Rae changed into her second Vera Wang look: a lily-white Italian silk-crepe A-line gown with plunging V-neck and layered tulle skirt.
On Monday, the actress shared the look on Instagram with her classic wit. "A) Impromptu photo shoot in a custom @verawang dress. B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed. C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody’s Husband," Rae joked, feigning a typical influencer sponcon caption.
Designer Vera Wang took to Instagram to congratulate the couple, writing: “You look ethereal! Wishing you and Louis continued happiness and joy in your new life together.”
Rae’s dress is the latest Vera Wang look to make an appearance this wedding season. Back in May, singer Ariana Grande channeled Audrey Hepburn on her big day with a Vera Wang strapless gown. In July, Gwen Stefani honored her kids and husband Blake Shelton with her custom Vera Wang veil, which included their names embroidered along the hemline.
Here are some less pricey options to channel Issa Rae’s princess-like gown on your wedding day.